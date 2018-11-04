Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan appeared for a chit chat session to motivate the contestants of season 12. Not just that, she also enjoyed a cup of coffee with the host Salman Khan. She has shared a set of photographs where she can be seen smiling with Bollywood bhai.

Bigg Boss season 12 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain its viewers. Every now and then, the show makers can be seen changing tactics in providing a twist to every episode. Recently, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan appeared for a chit chat over a coffee with the contestants and Salman Khan. Hina Khan has shared a photograph of a selfie where she and Salman can be seen smiling at the camera.

Dressed in a black top and Marilyn Monroe printed skirt, she looks gorgeous as ever. While Salman Khan looks as usual dappers in a floral printed kurta and golden shiny pyjama. In the caption, she mentioned that she loved the coffee talk with Salman Khan. She even thanked him for introducing her to some new workout tricks and always motivating her. These two photographs are winning the hearts on the Internet.

Hina Khan has also shared some other photographs on her Instagram from her before shoot photoshoot where she can be seen flaunting her Marilyn Monroe printed skirt. Her straight sleek hair with minimal accessories and make-up she looks perfectly a glam doll. Hina chose to wear purple stilettos which perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Ditching her sanskaari avatar, Hina Khan has left all her fans impressed with her modern uber-urban appearances. Her frequent photoshoots, be it in evening gowns or ruffled tops, gorgeous Hina Khan has hardly failed to impress the fashion police.

On the work front, Hina Khan is essaying a role of Komolika in the reboot version fo Kasautii Zindagi Kayy 2. Produced by Ekta Kapoor the show revolves around the love story of Prerna and Anurag Basu. While Salman Khan is busy in shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Katrina Kaif.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-iz01JLS280

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More