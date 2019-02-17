Hina Khan aka Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, once raised the temperature high by adding beautiful, hot and sizzling photos to her airport diaries. In the pictures shared on her Instagram, Khan is seen wearing a white coloured pull-over with snake print skirt. Well, she definitely knows how to slay any outfit she chooses to wear.

Television beauty who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Farida Jalal starrer, took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of stunning selfies in a white coloured pull-over suited with snake print skirt, pearl earrings and white aviators. Well, her nude make-up with shiny curly locks is all that is simply complimenting the pictures. Well, she surprised her huge fan following with the images via Instagram story. Seems like the gorgeous diva who barely misses an opportunity of treating her followers with sexy pictures is once again travelling. She even shared a boomerang flaunting her golden shimmery shoes.

Well, this is not the first time that the lady has shared her airport look in which she looks so hot, beautiful and dead-drop gorgeous. From her casual avatar to those khadi dresses, she never disappoints her fans when t comes to raising the style quotient. Well, she definitely knows how to carry the tag of style icon like a diva. If you missed looking at the pictures of Hina Khan’s latest Instagram story, take a sneak peek to it here:

The gorgeous diva is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. Earlier this month, there were rumours that Hina Khan will not star in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show after March but the lady was noted saying that she has a project to complete and the makers of the show were very well aware of this before finalising her character.

