Hina Khan Instagram photos: After Hina Khan's Durga puja photographs, popular TV actor has shared photographs on Instagram from her recent photoshoot. She donned a lemon coloured outfit in which she looks beautiful. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet from the same. Every now and then, her photographs have always taken the Internet by storm. Check out the photographs.

Hina Khan Instagram photos: Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 actor knows exactly how to pull off a yellow outfit

Popular TV actor Hina Khan is a favourite celebrity on social media. Be it her vacation photographs or photoshoots, Hina Khan’s pictures have hardly failed to impress her scores of fans. Sharing a photograph on her Instagram, Hina Khan has again proved she rules Instagram. In the photograph, she looks beautiful in her lemon coloured outfit. The golden embroidery on the outfit added glam into it. The dewy make-up and minimal accessories rounded her lookout. The outfit is styled by Ashish and Shefali. She captioned the photograph that this colour made her smile.

This is not the only photograph that she has shared on Instagram. In her Instagram story, she can be seen sweating out in gym. Hina Khan who flaunts her fit and curvaceous body, has once again made our heads turn.

Recently, Hina Khan headed to Kolkata with her beau Rockky Jaiswal to attend Durga puja. She has shared several photographs on her Instagram. In the photographs, Hina Khan looks beautiful in her traditional attire. She donned a red floor-length Anarkali Kurta with golden embroidery.

She preferred to keep her hair tied in a bun. her dewy makeup with minimal accessories rounded her lookout. Whereas Rocky Jaiswal looked handsome in his white kurta-pyjama. He matched his outfit with black Nehru Jacket and looked handsome as ever.

Several photographs of the couple are surfacing on the Internet. Check out the photographs. These photographs have taken the Internet by storm.

Earlier, in an interview to a leading daily, Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal talked about his first meeting with Hina Khan. He said that they had met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the first time where he was the supervising producer and she was playing the lead role. He had seen a lot of actors but what attracted to was her smartness and dedication to her work.

On the work front, Hina Khan is essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kayy season 2 and she was last seen in Bigg Boss season 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More