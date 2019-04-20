Hina Khan Instagram photos: Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Hina Khan has shared a photograph on her Instagram where she looks gorgeous as poses for the cameras. She wore a white and sequinned powdered blue shimmery saree and undoubtedly, she looks beautiful in attire. She can be seen giving fashion goals in every photo. These are not the only photos that she had shared on her Instagram handle, there are several other photographs which are unmissable on social media.

Hina Khan Instagram photos: Hina Khan, popularly known for her role as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, continues to rule the Instagram with her beautiful photographs on the social media. Like always, she shared a photograph on her Instagram which is merely an addition to a series of her gorgeous photos. In the photo, Bigg Boss 11 former contestant looks extremely an enchanting beauty as she strikes a pose for the cameras. Donning a white and sequinned powdered blue shimmery saree. She ups her style game with utmost grace and style. With 4.8 million followers, she continues to receive compliments from her fans. Till now, her post has received 2,42,348 likes and her photograph has taken the Internet by storm.

She is quite active on the social media who frequently shares her photos on Instagram. Recently, she shared photographs where Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor can be seen in her playful mood. In a blue tank top and red hairband, she channelled her bubbly mood perfectly in this sun-kissed photograph.

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Apr 19, 2019 at 5:38am PDT

Check out her other photos which stole the limelight on the social media:

Hina Khan, recently burnt herself while shooting a scene of a daily soap Kasuatii Zindagii Kayy. In an Instagram story, she has shared a video of burn marks. On the professional front, Hina Khan will make her debut in Bollywood with Lines along with veteran actor Farida Jalal. She will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s next project.

