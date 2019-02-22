Hina Khan needs no introduction. The gorgeous lady who is popularly known for amazing performance in television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 11, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is currently enjoying the grand success of her ongoing show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in which she is seen as essaying the role of Komolika. The stunning diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest Komolika swag picture. Here's the sneak peek to it:

Hina Khan Instagram photo: She is hot, she is gorgeous, she is none other than our beautiful style icon Hina Khan. The stunning diva who began her acting career at a very young age, is currently gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with one of the most versatile veteran actor Farida Jalal. Her unmissable beauty is not hidden from us all. From being called as Akshara Singhania to her latest avatar Komolika, Khan simply slayed her roles like a diva.

Coming back to her Instagram post, Hina Khan is seen donning in a red and off-white coloured ethnic attire. Her smokey eyes, Kundan jewellery and a perfect bunch of roses in her bun, simply complimented her look of the day that has already set the Internet on fire. Well, her nose pin simply stole the limelight. Sharing a series of Komo-swag pictures, Hina Khan made her fans go gaga with the outfit of the day from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. If you missed watching these images of Hina Khan that has garnered over 152k likes on Instagram, take a sneak peek to it here:

Talking about her ongoing show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Khan aka Komolika is seen essaying the role gorgeous vamp. She is all set to get hitched to Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan who is apparently in love with Prerna Sharma aka Erica Fernandes, in the show.

