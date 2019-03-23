Hina Khan Instagram photos: Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 took to her official Instagram handle to thank Ekta Kapoor for giving her the iconic role in one of the most popular shows of Star Plus. The lady bagged 2 best actor awards in the negative jury as well as a popular role at the Indian Telly Awards.

Hina Khan Instagram photos: The gorgeous diva who is quite popular for her fashion sense in the Indian telly industry, is also considered one of the most beautiful talented divas. The stunning lady won millions of hearts with her remarkable performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania, barely misses an opportunity of treating her daily soaps and reality shows fans with good content. Well, the gorgeous lady who made the headline by giving a power-packed performance in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 11 and Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, bagged the iconic role of Komolika in the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu.

With 4.7 million fans on social media, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photos in a shimmery multi-coloured dress. Well, her excited and happy grin on the red carpet while posing for shutterbugs with her Indian Telly Awards is all that stole the limelight. Captioning the photo as Komo Swag in Indian Telly Awards. The lady in the her latest post, further wrote that impossible us just impossibl until we decide to give our 100 per cent and take upon challenges trusting our will and talent. Talking about her winning the best actress award in the past, she said that she received Indian Telly Award when she played a protagonist and now the lady has bagged the best actor in negative jury as well as popular role. She concluded her post by thanking the producer of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Ekta Kapoor.

Take a sneak peek into the stunning post of Hina Khan that has garnered over 1,84,078 likes within hours of it uploading on the photo-sharing app:

Hina Khan was recently noted saying that she is excited about a lot of new things happening in her life. Giving good news to her massive fanbase, she further added by saying that she is just taking a break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The lady has 3 Bollywood films in her kitty out of which, she will be starting her shoot in May, one in June and another on in August. Hina Khan will be shooting for the famous vampire character till mid-April

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More