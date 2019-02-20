Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share some happy moments with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 stars. Well, the stunning lady in a yellow coloured dress in her Komolika avatar was seen posing with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-actors for pictures and boomerangs on social media.

Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful divas of Indian telly world. Her amazing acting skills and a persona of carrying whatever she wears with elegance is what makes her the fashion icon as well. The beauty who is not just a popular face in daily soaps but also a part of many reality shows that included Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 11 and Rohit Shetty’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, rose to fame after essaying the role of Akshara Singhania in ongoing Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Well, Hina Khan has an audience in mass number so are her social media followers who love and adore her in every way. Be it her gym videos or party ready attires, Hina is always up with a perfect treat for her fanbase on the Internet. The gorgeous, hot and of course talented diva who is currently seen as essaying the iconic role of Indian television’s most sizzling vampire, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, took to her official Instagram handle to share some funny moments with her co-stars. In the pictures shared by Hina on her Instagram story, she is seen having a gala time with her on-screen sister, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Though we were missing Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 but her boomerangs and pictures with co-actors simply drove away our mid-week blues.

If you missed watching Hina Khan’s Instagram story, take a sneak peek to it here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More