Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most beautiful divas of the entertainment industry. Hina Khan who enjoys millions of followers on social media, recently added beautiful pictures to her summer collection post that garnered over 158k likes within hours of its upload.

The fashion icon of Indian telly world, Hina Khan is one of the most talented ladies of the industry who love and adore her work. Khan who began her acting career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she was seen as essaying the role of Akshara Singhania for decades, turned tables upside down after her Nikaa video from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo. Soon after participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, Hina Khan bagged the iconic role of Komolika in the second season of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

In a denim dress coordinated with a brown coloured belt, Hina Khan chose white shoes as she posed for pictures in her casual avatar. Captioning her post as random clicks are more adorable than planned ones, the style quotient add a perfect outfit to her summer collection. Her frizzy hair and nude make-up made the entire outfit look more alluring in her latest Instagram post that garnered over 158,130 likes on Instagram. If you missed taking a sneak peek to Hina Khan’s latest Instagram post, take a look at the pictures here:

Recently, Hina Khan was noted saying that she is not quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Khan claims that she is taking a break post-March for her movies. Excited about her new things happening in my life, Hina Khan is definitely enjoying her character in Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Komolika. The gorgeous lady is taking a break from Kasauti and that’s because of a reason.

She has three films in her kitty out of which one she is shooting in May, one in June, and another one in August. She further added that she is pretty excited to shoot it. She is going to take a break of 4-5 months beginning from mid-April.

The show must go on, said Hina Khan. If at all the character is needed in the show the makers of KZK2 will see what to do. The lady will be shooting till mid-April and you will be seeing her the whole of April. I am not quitting Kasauti, she confirmed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More