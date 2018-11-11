Hina Khan photos: Television beauty who is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos in a blue floral dress with longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan photos: A high bun with cold shoulder long floral dress and unmissable black shades, television beauty Hina Khan who is currently seen essaying the famous role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is major missing her Maldives trip. Well, the stunning lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her gorgeous pictures on a ship with longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal. In series of post, Hina Khan looked stunning as she posed for a picture.

That’s not it, Hina Khan in her Instagram story shared a twinning photo with Rocky Jaiswal. The two were simply looking hot in their red outfit as they posed for a picture before going for a dinner date with her love. In a hot red maxi dress, the fashion sensation of small screens chose to wear a thin thread belt with the dress. While, Rocky Jaiswal in his casual outfit wore a black gunji, black jeans and red sneakers for the date. Coming back to the gorgeous photos, Hina Khan’s sizzling photos has so far garnered 64,681 likes on her latest Maldives post.

Well, the stunning diva posted her dancing video with Rocky Jaiswal. In a deep blue sea of Maldives, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal chose to shake a leg with each other in the breathtaking corals. The lady was so overwhelmed by the experience that she took to her official account to let her fans know that she is thrilled.

