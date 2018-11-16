Hina Khan photos: In a beautiful white dress, Komolika of Indian television simply slayed like a boss. Well, Hina Khan who is currently essaying the role of the vampire in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos.

Hina Khan photos: Television beauty never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her stunning outfits. The gorgeous lady who is currently seen as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning white dress photos. With black footwear and purple coloured lipstick, Hina Khan simply slayed like a boss lady in her latest story that she posted yesterday i.e. November 15 before posting her day 3 motorbike ride.

Well, this is not the first time that our stunning diva has posted a sizzling photo of herself. The lady is often seen posting uber-hot pictures on social media. Be it her monokini pictures with longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal in Maldives or London photos with family, she is the perfect example of television’s style icon. The former Bigg Boss contestant who was in limelight for taking a jibe at known personalities of Indian television is also known as Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Meanwhile, take a look at the stunning photos of Hina Khan that she shared on her official Instagram handle yesterday before spending quality time with her boyfriend.

Hina Khan also proves to a great friend! The lady recently came in the scene to rescue her best buddy Priyank Sharma whom she met at Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11. With ongoing Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal controversy, Hina Khan told media that Sharma is beautiful inside out and she can even vouch for it.

