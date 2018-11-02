Hina Khan photos: Television beauty looks uber hot in her latest gym outfit. With a flat stomach and a ponytail, Khan chose to post like a diva for a picture that was taken in the gym. The gorgeous lady is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.

Hina Khan photos: Television hottie Hina Khan never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her killer looks. The lady who is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has a surprise for her fans. The stunning lady looks uber hot in her latest Instagram post. Well, she chose to share her throwback pictures in which is she look uber hot in a golden gown. With beautiful makeup on, Hina Khan simply looks gorgeous. Not just this, the lady even chose to post some gym photos. In a white hoodie and gym leggings, the lady looks hot.

Recently Hina Khan’s love Rocky Jaiswal penned down a sweet message for his boss lady who is busy shooting for the much-anticipated show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In his message, Jaiswal talked about how people thought about that they drifting away in difficult waters. He further added that Hina Khan has been awarded more after Bigg Boss that some can say for their entire professional lives. Rocky feels that her looks and performances in the digital space have shaken people because of her versatility.

Take a look at the stunning photos Hina Khan shared on her social media handle.

Talking about Hina Khan’s latest show in which she is seen as Komolika, Khan’s love of life said that to select Komolika was not an easy task especially when she had multiple offers from different channels and production house. He even claimed that Hina Khan can make a person fall in love with her looks and performances. He says that no can ignore her.

