The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan is back! This time with her Bigg Boss 12 looks. The star took to her official Instagram account to share latest hot photos in a white coloured lace dress. If in case you missed out her adorable photos, take a look.

Television beauty Hina Khan is back with a treat for her fans! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan took to her official Instagram account to share her latest hot photos. The gorgeous lady never fails to impress her fans with her classy looks. This time, the small screen diva posted her adorable photos in white coloured lace dress adorned with black lace that she wore for a Bigg Boss 12 episode. In her post, the former Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant wrote that it is important to acknowledge an opportunity. Talking about her Bigg Boss journey, the star said that it has been almost a year back when she had the opportunity to face a lot of challenges but looking at each challenge as a new opportunity in itself each time to prove herself to be a true winner. She believed that she did her best when she was inside and continue to do so in her life outside.

Talking about the latest season of Bigg Boss, Hina wrote that she hoped and prays that everyone from Bigg Boss 12 achieves respectful paths as real winners of real life. She was glad and privileged to be present at the starting point of Bigg Boss 12’s journey.

Take a look at the latest hot photos of Hina Khan:

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram account to share her cute candid picture with her longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal. She was looking her ethnic best in off-white coloured anarkali. If in case you missed seeing her post, take a look!

