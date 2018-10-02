Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos in her ethnic best. The beauty who is popularly known as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is seen posing for a photo in a pink coloured saree and long golden earrings.

Television beauty Hina Khan is in buzz again and this time for all good reasons. The former Bigg Boss contestant who is all set to play the iconic role of Komolika took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest ethnic avatar. From her London photos to gym videos, we all know that Hina knows how to slay in whatever she wears and this is the reason why is known as the style icon of Indian television. The beauty this time chose to post her ethnic best photos as she looks gorgeous in Pink net saree and long golden earrings. Her subtle make up and curled hair is simply making her look more gorgeous.

She took to her official handle and wrote, “Two beautiful souls will be united forever in tonight’s episode of Bepanah.” The actress even urged her fans to not miss watching the love saga that stars Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra in the lead show of colors. The picture that was uploaded few hours ago, has already garnered 275,872 likes.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest Instagram video is all about Chogada obsession

As it is Hina Khan’s 31st birthday, her huge fan following has started pouring out love in the form of blessings and gifts. While some showered their love by sending cakes, few of her fans took to their account to post her adorable photos. In fact, the former Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant took to her official social media handle to thank her friends and fans for sending gifts on her special day.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan’s adorable photo will kick start your weekend!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More