Hina Khan photos: Television beauty Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to thank producer Ekta Kapoor for giving her a chance to play Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The stunning lady thinks icons make a new history with every stroke of their excellence.

Hina Khan photos: Hina Khan is back with her killer looks! Well, the television beauty who has worked as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata for years was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has also worked in Bigg Boss, last year. Khan is excited to set the upcoming show on fire as Indian television’s vamp, Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The lady has finally entered Ekta Kapoor’s KZK2. Hina Khan during live stream with her fans was noted saying that every actor is required to write the in and out time along with character details on the log sheet.

The lady told that instead of writing Komolika, she wrote Akshara in the sheet. Well, it was a nostalgic moment for the actor as she was amused with the moment. The star was also known as saying that she has never worked in any other show as a fictional character after Akshara. Khan even took to her official Instagram handle to share a stunning photo with producer Ekta Kapoor. In her post Hina wrote that she thinks icons make a new history with every stroke of their excellence. Talking about the show, she said that Ekta Kapoor made an iconic show 17 years ago and Komolika has been an iconic character.

Take a look at the stunning photos Hina Khan shared on her Instagram post.

Hina Khan never misses a chance to treat her fans with her gorgeous photos and videos. During a media interaction the lady looks stunning in a blue shirt and brown skirt. Take a look at the series of photos and boomerang videos shared by Komolika on Instagram.

