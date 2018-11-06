Hina Khan photos: Television beauty who is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to post her dance video with long-term beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan photos: The gorgeous lady Hina Khan does it again! The lady on November 5, took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her huge fan following with a stunning post. Well, the television diva never misses a chance to make her fans gaga with her beautiful photos and videos. This time the stunning diva posted her bikini picture. Not just that, she even took to social media to upload a video in which she is seen shaking a leg with longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

With a long emotional message on the post, she wrote that an impromptu dance in the deep blue sea was overwhelming for her. The lady further thanked the royal residence authority for giving her chance to dive and enjoy the amazing experience. We all know how gracefully the lady carries whatever outfit she wears. Just before putting up her dancing video with beau on social media. Hina Khan posted her sexy as always pictures in a pastel coloured bikini on social media. The hot and sexy photos of Hina Khan within hours garnered 249,397 likes.

The lady who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Khan broke all the records by grossing millions of views on the promo of her entry at Indian television’s vamp.

