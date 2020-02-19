Hina Khan Instagram photos: One of the versatile actress, Hina Khan slays in er latest airport looks, the diva wore Ranveer Singh inspired Tracksuit in which she was looking like a true swagger. Check out top 10 Hina Khan looks that will give you major fashion goals.

Hina Khan Instagram photos: My life my rules, this is what famous television bahu Hina Khan believes in, and when it comes to fashion she never goes wrong with it, as her airport to red carpet looks are enough to showcase her fashion sense. The diva is counted as one of the multitalented actresses as she has marked her acting mettle in both Bollywood and daily soaps, now she is making her way to web series too.

Talking about her fashion sense than it’s unbeatably good as she dons every attire with a class, earlier this week Hina was spotted outside the Mumbai airport where she can be seen donning a Ranveer Singh’s inspired tracksuit, no doubt she took her airport look a notch higher with that tracksuit.

Being an avid social media user, the diva shares every moment for her Instagram family as more than 7 million people follow her, so to please her fans the diva leaves no stone unturned and shares every possible update to them. Talking about her filmy career, she is making her way to web series, title Damaged 2, Hina as Gauri Batra will be seen performing as a leading lady.

Check out the post:

Check Out top 10 Hina Khan Instagram photos:

