Hina Khan sexy photos: The fashion icon of Indian telly world, Hina Khan once again rose the style quotient by posting her series of sexy pictures on photo-sharing app. She took to her official Instagram handle to share her ootd which was none other than a white coloured dressed with satin over-coat. Well, her latest uber-hot post has garnered over 108k hearts.

Hina Khan sexy photos: The gorgeous, beautiful, super hot Hina Khan barely needs an introduction. Known as the fashion icon of Indian Telly world, Hina made us all go gaga with her amazing performance in the ongoing Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania for over 9 years. Well, that’s not it! Khan is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which is one of the best shows on Star Plus. With her sensuous performance in the show, Hina made millions of people specially her critics fall in love with her for being one of the hottest divas as a vampire.

In a white short dress with satin over coat, Hina Khan simply set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. Her pointed off-white footwear and sensuous expressions in the series of pictures shared, Khan made us all go gaga with her ootd. From her sun-kissed pictures to straight away from the Olay event, the beauty won millions of hearts with her uber-hot look. Treating her over 4.4 million followers with sexy pics, the gorgeous lady’s latest post garnered over 108k hearts in hours of its upload. Take a look at the series of pictures shared by Hina Khan on her official photo-sharing app:

According to sources, Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with vertetran actress Farida Jalal starrer untitled Hindi movie. The film is apparently on floors and is helmed by Hussain Khan. Written by Shakti Singh and RahaKazmi, the movie is bankrolled by script writter Kazmi.

