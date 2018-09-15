TV star and contestant of Bigg Boss season 11 Hina Khan posted a beautiful picture on her official Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a beautiful white dress, paired with silver earrings. Last week, the diva hogged headlines when she went on a trip to London, where she was accompanied by her brother and mother.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, TV star and contestant of Bigg Boss season 11 Hina Khan was seen celebrating the festival with full excitement and grace. The 30-year-old TV actor recently shared many pictures from the Ganesh puja, which she attended with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Just after the festival, Hina shared a beautiful picture on Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a beautiful white dress, paired with silver earrings.

Last week, the diva hogged headlines when she went on a trip to London, where she was accompanied by her brother and mother. While sharing a picture on her official Instagram handle, Hina wrote, “Yes we make a lovely family touchwood. So a wonderful trip with this crazy bunch comes to an end. Thank you, God, for another beautiful memory.”

Hina Khan has been quite active on social media. She often shares her workout routine videos, which can be very motivating and might persuade you to hit the gym.

Earlier, just after Eid celebrations, she shared an intense workout video and wrote that fitness is her lifestyle and it is time to burn ‘biryani calories.’

She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. on the work front she will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The gorgeous diva became gained popularity after playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

