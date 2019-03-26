Hina Khan photo: Television beauty Hina Khan is all set to entertain her huge fan following by making a Bollywood debut, this year. The stunning lady who enjoys over 4.7 million fanbases on social media, took to her official Instagram account to treat her followers with beautiful photos in Indian attire.

Breaking the Internet record with her Komo Swag, Hina Khan is all set to take a break from Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Telly beauty will make her Bollywood debut and recently confirmed that she will join hands with Vikram Bhatt for a film which is likely to hit the theatres by the end of this year. Coming back to her beautiful photos in ethnic wear. Hina Khan in her latest viral pictures is seen wearing a peach coloured lehenga choli with golden embroidery. Coordinating her beautiful attire with a green stone and pearl neckpiece. She chose a messy bun and matching lip colour for the attire.

If you missed taking a sneak peek into the post of Hina Khan that garnered over 150k likes on Instagram, take a look at it here:

Not just one post, Hina Khan shared a series of pictures via Instagram post in the same attire that garnered millions of likes on the photo-sharing app. With thousands of fans praising her beauty and spark in her eyes, Khan’s post received 402k and 142k likes. Take a look at the pictures that went viral on the Internet like fire:

When asked about her relationship with Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan was noted saying that I didn’t know that he has unfollowed her. She further added by saying that it’s okay, it is normal between friends but this doesn’t mean we will stop talking about it. Luv Tyagi is Hina Khan’s buddy and will always remain one, concluded Hina Khan.

