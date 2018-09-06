Hina Khan is one of the highest paid television actresses and according to the latest media speculations; Hina Khan has been roped in to play the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay reboot. Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actors and has a huge fan following across the country.

Television queen and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan, who has been grabbing all headlines for her alleged role in Ekta Kapoor’s much-awaited show Kasauti Zindagi Kay reboot, has taken over the Internet with her latest Instagram photos. Hina Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to share some adorable photos with her family and also informed her fans that she is going for a much-awaited vacation to London with her family. In the photos, we see Hina Khan with her parents and brother.

Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actors who is best known for her role as Akshara in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina Khan played the role of Akshara for 8 long years. She won millions of hearts with her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and also emerged as the first runner-up on the show.

