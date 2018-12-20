Recently, Telly queen Heena Khan shot for India's most talked about Men's lifestyle magazine, FHM India and she was slaying it. The diva has been soaring temperatures as FHM Girlfriend for the month December. The FHM India has shared two smoking hot pictures of Hina via their official Instagram account.

Television actor Hina Khan has been turning heads as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Ever since she made a brief yet classy appearance as Komolika on the show, her fans immediately fell in love with the way the diva carries herself. Her style statement on the show is top-notch and has been setting major goals for all the fashion freaks out there. Besides this, Hina is enthusiastically taking part in a series of photoshoots and every picture featuring Hina is undoubtedly catching a number of eyeballs.

Recently, the diva shot for India’s most talked about Men’s lifestyle magazine, FHM India and she was slaying it. The diva has been soaring temperatures as FHM Girlfriend for the month December. The FHM India has shared two smoking hot pictures of Hina via their official Instagram account. In one of the picture, Hina is oozing oomph in an emerald green silk dress. Her hair and the perfect pair of earrings are also complimenting her look. Take a look at the picture:

In the other picture, the beauty is donning a shimmery jacket paired with lather top and white denim jeans. Once agin her hair and the quirky lip shade is raising the hottness quotient of the photo. Here’s take a glance at the picture:

The pictures have taken the Internet by storm and her followers just can’t stop applauding the beauty behind the pictures. Hina has become one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram and the fact that she boasts of over 4.1 million fans on the photo and video sharing platform is a valid proof. Hina keeps sharing her pictures with fans and we have compiled some of her best shots so far, take a look:

