Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan has been setting the Internet on fire with her hot and sizzling photos and her latest Instagram post has set the Internet on fire! In the photo, we see Hina Khan dressed in a sexy black lacy bralette with black lowers and a red court. Hina Khan shot to fame after she played the lead role of Akshara in Star Plus’s popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for more than 8 years.

She then participated in the 11th season of popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss when she grabbed all headlines and even emerged as the 1st runner-up in the show. Hina Khan is currently seen playing the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. Hina Khan is one of the most popular television celebrities and is also one of the highest paid TV celebs in India. Hina Khan also featured in a Punjabi music video titled Bhasoodi.

Hina Khan is best known for her stints during her stay in the Bigg Boss house and fans are very excited to see her play the role of Komolika.

