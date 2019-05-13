Television actor Hina Khan celebrated her exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay last night with a mini farewell party. Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee among many others were celebrities who marked their presence at the event. Recently, Hina Khan also topped The Times Most Desirable Women 2019 list.

From Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Actor Hina Khan has time and again proved that she is one of the most versatile actors in the television industry. As she continues to make a buzz with her acting chops and good looks, Hina has finally marked her exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay to pursue a career in films. The actor had announced her exit from the show earlier this year.

To mark her last day on film sets, the star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, i.e Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu, Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma and Nibedita Basu aka Pooja Banerjee threw a farewell party in Mumbai last night and the photos of the same are taking social media by storm. At the bash, Hina raised the glamour quotient in a shimmery pink gown paired with golden earrings, a dark lip shade and tied her hair in a bun.

With Hina Khan, rumoured couple Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan were seen colour-coordinating with each other. While Erica was seen looking beautiful in a red one-shoulder dress, Parth looked dapper in a black tuxedo paired with a red tie.

Check out photos from Hina Khan’s farewell party from Kasautii Zindagii Kay:

With this, Hina Khan has also emerged as television industry’s most desirable woman of 2019 beating other actresses like Jennifer Winget, Erica Fernandes, Nia Sharma, Krystle D’souza, Surbhi Jyoti, Shivangi Joshi, Ridhima, Sonarika and Adaa Khan. The actor took to her official Instagram account to thank everyone and said that she feels unable to explain and thank everyone who appreciates her and like her and support her. She added that they are her light and fire to her revolution.

After a successful stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, Hina Khan will be seen making an appearance at Cannes Film Festival. At the event, she will unveil the first look of her film. Helmed by Hussain Khan and bankrolled by Rahat Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and Jayant Jaiswal, the film also stars Farida Jalal.

