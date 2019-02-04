Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Hina Khan who has been playing the role of Komolika has reportedly confirmed that she will no longer be a part of the show post-March this year. The actress has revealed why she won't play Komolika, however, said that depending on the situation she might be back. For more details read below.

Television’s sensational actress Hina Khan has recently confirmed that she is set to quit the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay after March this year, according to the latest reports in a leading website. The actress, who is currently playing the vamp in the serial has opened up about quitting the role in an interview. Reports say that Hina will no longer be seen as the iconic Komolika in the daily soap after the month of March.

Also, the Bigg Boss’ season 11 contestant in an interview with Spotboye has confirmed that the news of her not being a part after March is absolutely true. She said that she would not be seen on the show after the month of March as her only reason to quit is that of her priority towards films. However, she also said that depending on situations she might be back on the show. She also revealed that the team wanted her to stay in the show but its her decision to move on to films.

It may be bad news for Hina Khan fans that the actress would not be seen on the small screen but they can cheer up for Hina might soon be rocking on the silver screen. Hina Khan has a huge fan base for her earlier stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, in which she played the role of Akshara. She gained popularity for playing Akshara and has been known to be a Sankari Bahu of Television. Meanwhile, Hina Khan as Komolika has also managed to captivate millions of eyes on the channel Star Plus of Television. Now, it is to be seen who would fit into the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to which Hina Khan has shown justice.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More