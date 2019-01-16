Television star Hina Khan, who has been winning hearts with her outstanding performance in Star Plus's latest hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has been killing it on Instagram with her alluring and ravishing photos! Hina Khan loves the colour black and is rather addicted to it and her latest Instagram photos are proof!

Television star Hina Khan, who has been winning hearts with her outstanding performance in Star Plus’s latest hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has been killing it on Instagram with her alluring and ravishing photos! Hina Khan loves the colour black and is rather addicted to it and her latest Instagram photos are proof! On Wednesday morning, the former Bigg Boss participant shared a series of sexy and beautiful pictures on her Instagram profile and Hina Khan is slaying in all of them!

We see the television beauty dressed in a stunning black net skirt with a sexy black crop top. Her silver jewellery is adding more glamour to her look and the hairdo is to die for! Hina Khan is also flaunting her sexy abs and hot figure in these stunning series of pictures which are all set to break the Internet! Hina Khan has been constantly winning hearts may it be with her phenomenal performance on the small screen or her breathtaking photos and videos on social media. Hina Khan is one of the most sensational and popular television actresses who played the lead role of Akshara in one of the longest-running television show—Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a span of 8 years.

Hina Khan was also a contestant on the famous reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up. She is one of the most popular television actors and is an Internet sensation with a massive social media following.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More