After much anticipation, Telly actor Hina Khan is back as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. To raise the excitement among the audience, the makers of the show have released a new promo that is going viral on social media. In the video, one can see that the comeback of Hina Khan will heighten the drama and entertainment quotient in the show as Komolika and Prerna Sharma come face to face to re-ignite the age-old rivalry.

To tease the fans about her comeback in the show, Hina posted a few selfies on her Instagram story. Donning an orange outfit, Hina as Komolika is amping up the fashion metre with a silver necklace, statement earrings and a nose ring. The style influencer has further accentuated her look with a bindi, bright red lipstick and soft curly hair. Needless to say, the news of Komolika’s entry has spread like a wildfire and we cannot wait for her to take the show on top of TRP charts.

As witnessed earlier, Komolika’s entry track in the show had shot Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s viewership. Thus, the same can be expected this time that the current track involving Navin and his trap to marry Prerna is about to come to end.

Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan is gearing up to make her debut in Bollywood. Revolving around a strong and independent Kashmiri girl, Hina will be seen sharing the screen space with veteran actor Farida Jalal in the film. Known as one of the most sought-after and bankable actors of Telly industry, Hina rose to fame with her successful stint in Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that, she also emerged as the finalist of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

