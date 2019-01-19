Television hottie Hina Khan, who is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry, has recently shared a photo from her workout place. The diva is seen wearing a white spaghetti paired with blue shorts in which she has raised the temperature. Check out the photos here.

Hina Khan, one of the most popular faces of Television and the current Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Ki is raising the temperature with her latest gym look. The diva who is very active in using social media has shared a photo on her Instagram, which tells us all. In the photo, Hina is seen wearing a white spaghetti paired with blue shorts in which she looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous. The Komolika of Television has made headlines for several reasons and this is the latest reason for her coming to the limelight.

The Kasauti Zindagi Ki star took to her social media account and posted the photo along with a caption which read, “Leg day😭 My legs are Hungover Hungover Hungover 😵 don’t go by the pictures🤷‍♀️ posing to look picture perfect just for Instagram😬 now can somebody plz call for a stretcher @vikky2121”. The diva has been a stunner and nobody can deny that Hina Khan has a huge fanbase. Hina Khan keeps on entertaining her fans with the special moments from her life by posting photos on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Check out the photos of Hina Khan here:

