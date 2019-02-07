Television actor Hina Khan recently uploaded a picture on Instagram in which she is looking alluring dressed in traditional attire. Her elegant jewellery and royal looks are something one cannot miss at all. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with her stylish attires and looks.

Hina Khan hot photos: Television actor Hina Khan is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of updating her fans with her hot photos. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and came into recognition after appearing in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss with contestants Sapna Chaudhary, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her ravishing looks in Komolika style. With half-up-half-down hairdo, the actor simply looks alluring. Moreover, the most attractive part about her looks is her royal jewellery and earring which is stealing hearts on Instagram. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered more than 2 lakh likes.

The allrounder is winning millions of heart on social media and posses like a queen in the picture. Ahead of this, the actor did a live video on Instagram informing her fans about her temporary absence in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay from April. The show is high on TRP charts and the hardworking girl is conquering millions of heart on-screen with her role of Komolika in the show.

The actor firstly came into limelight after appearing in a Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and started dating the show’s supervising producer Rocky Jaiswal in 2014. She also appeared in music video Bhasoodi in the year 2018 which garner 38 million views on YouTube.

