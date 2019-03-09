Hina Khan photos: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan, who is playing the role of Komolika on the small screen has taken over the Internet after she shared a series of sexy and sultry photos in a silver and black saree on her Instagram account.

Hina Khan photos: The Komolika of the small screen and everyone’s favourite, Hina Khan has been turning up the heat with her sultry and sexy photos on social media. In the latest series of photos shared by the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress of her official Instagram account, Hina Khan looks breathtaking in a sultry silver saree with a sexy black off-shoulder blouse. The stylish way by which she has draped the saree is why we cannot get our eyes off her pictures!

In another photo shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant, Hina Khan is seen flaunting her sexy back in the sizzling black blouse. Hina Khan, who is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry entertained us for over 8 years when she played the role of Akshara in Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina Khan has also participated in popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 11th season and emerged as a runner-up on the show. She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and was a runner-up on the show.

Hina Khan has been making healdines after she was roped in to play the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

