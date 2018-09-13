Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos with her crazy bunch of people. The former Bigg Boss contestant shared a series of photos with her family from her London trip. Take a look at her latest hot photos from London trip.

Television queen Hina Khan is back with a treat for her fans! This time the lady is not alone but with her crazy bunch of people. Yes, she took to her official Instagram account to a number of adorable photos with her parents and brother. As her London trip with her family came to an end, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant in her post wrote, “Yes we make a lovely family touchwood! So a wonderful trip with this crazy bunch comes to an end. Thank you god for another beautiful memory.”

Take a look at the bunch of photos she has shared on her official social media handle:

We all know that Hina Khan knows it well how to make her fans feel special and never disappoints her fans with a boring picture. The actor in her uploads shared a perfect couple photo of her parents looking at each other. Undoubtedly, her London photos and videos are a must watch.

On September 11, Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared her hot photos in a green coloured dress with black overcoat and not to be missed her sporty shoed. The series of photos in just a few hours took to the internet by storm and garnered around 191,223 likes.

On the work front, Hina Khan who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to essay the role of Kamolika in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Although, neither Hina Khan nor Balaji Motions have confirmed her role but the fans are excited and curious to see her step into the boots of Urvashi Dholakia.

