Hina Khan looks adorable posing with her boyfriend in her latest post

Tele actor Hina Khan leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot updates. Rather it is, live stories, videos, shoot photos, hot selfies and boomerangs, the diva excels in grasping attention on social media. The Internet sensation has about 4.1 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and misses no chance of entertaining her followers. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable pictures. In the photos, she is looking cute posing well with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina is wearing a printed woollen top and has completed her look with a black lower. Meanwhile, Rocky is wearing a casual t-shirt which is suiting him well. The actor also appeared as a contestant in the famous show Bigg Boss season 11 where her fans got to know about her boyfriend Rocky in a task. Since then the pair leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to her fans on social media. Post Big Boss, Hina Khan gathered a lot of popularity and got an Ekta Kapoor’s show–Kasautii Zindagii Kay with co-stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in a lead negative role.

