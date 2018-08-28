Popular television actress Hina Khan's wardrobe choices have always been a trendsetter in a tinsel town. From the red carpet to movie promotions, the actress has always raised the bar in choosing her attires. This time too, she looked no less than a diva.

Hina Khan looks alluring in the latest pics

Popularly known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, television actress Hina Khan never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial wardrobe choices. Be it on the red carpet or promotional events, the actress has always given us fashion goals. This time too, sharing a photo on Instagram, she has gone a level higher in choosing her apparels. In the photograph, she can be seen donning a black and white striped outfit. With utmost grace and attitude, the actress looked stunning as she posed for the shutterbugs.

This was her outfit of the night for the premiere of AltBalaji’s web series ‘Home’.

She chose to keep her long tresses open and make-up simple. To complement her outfit, she chose to wear beige-coloured stilettos.

Well, we simply can’t take our eyes off this photograph.

She has shared another photograph where is seen with the TV producer Ekta Kapoor. Congratulating the ‘Home’ star cast, in the caption Hina mentioned that the web series is a must watch.

She further added that this was the first ever selfie of Hina Khan with Ekta to whom she always looked upto all those years.

There are various other photographs of her in which she looks gorgeous than ever.

Also read: Kasautii Zindagii Kayy 2: Here’s how much Hina Khan is charging per episode

Eid Mubarak 🤲 Outfit @ashishandshefaliofficial A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 21, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

Also Read: Hina Khan gets trolled for posting hot gym photos on Instagram

On the work front, she was featured in a peppy and foot-tapping music video titled ‘Bhasoodi’. Recently, she was honoured with the ‘Style Diva’ at the Zee Gold Awards 2018 ceremony. The popular ceremony was held in Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More