Hina Khan’s sartorial choices have always been a trendsetter. Be it her ethnic attires or western clothes, she has always set some major fashion goals in the television industry. She shared the remaining photographs from her recent photoshoot on January 13, 2019. This time she amps her style statement in a golden and orange embellished gown. The flares in the bottom of the outfit has added more glam. With minimal accessories and dewy make up, she looks even more beautiful in the outfit.

She opts to keep her hair half tied. She can be seen carrying an designer outfit of Salian by Anushree. She receives bonus points for her graceful smile. In the caption, she wrote that she forgot to share these photographs. She shared the other photographs three days ago. In the caption, she wrote that she was thinking orange which is the colour of faith, spirituality and warmth.

Check out her more trendy photographs from her Instagram.

She is presently essaying the role of Komolika in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagi Kayy season. Previously, she participated in Bigg Boss season 10. She was among the top two contestants who reached till the grand finale of then show. 

