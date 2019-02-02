Hina Khan Instagram photos: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Hina Khan, who is not just an actress but also a TV presenter and a fashion diva, has won many hearts. Hina uploaded a couple of photos on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen blue coloured Kurta which had a touch of silver embroidery on it.

Hina Khan Instagram photos: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Hina Khan, who is not just an actress but also a TV presenter and a fashion diva, has won many hearts. The diva is way too popular on social media and is also a hot topic of discussion among the TV industry. Coming to diva’s great fashion sense, Hina uploaded a couple of photos on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen blue coloured Kurta which had a touch of silver embroidery on it.

Her classy jhumkas with that beautiful Kurta, tiny silver nose ring and of course that utmost grace was way too beautiful and had to share with her fans and followers. For makeup, she opted for light pink lip shade and a bit of smokey eyes to complete the look. The best part of the look was short hair, which had small curls. Surely, that added more class to the gorgeous Hina and also to her entire look.

The diva recently got her hair chopped and her new look has totally taken the Internet by storm. In case you missed her photos on her official Instagram page, here are the diva’s photos, that have gained immense attention on social media.

She often posts on Instagram and is also gearing up for many bigger projects. For more, we will surely stalk this diva on her official Instagram page.

