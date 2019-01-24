Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Hina Khan, who is playing the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's show has stolen the show after she featured in the cover photo of Asian Wedding magazine. Hina Khan shared the photo on her official Instagram account and the photo has been breaking the Internet!

Television diva Hina Khan’s performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is getting her a lot of praises and she is once again ruling the Indian television industry with her phenomenal performance on the show! Not only her acting skills but even her sexy and stunning photoshoots are making her fans fall in love with her again and again! Hina Khan’s latest photo in which she is seen on the cover of Asian Wedding magazine is truly breathtaking!

Seen in a bridal avatar, Hina Khan looks mesmerizing as she poses in a peach and silver lehenga. Hina Khan is is a fashion diva and it is known to all and her style statements are just too amazing! Hina Khan has been setting the Internet ablaze with her stunning and hot photos as well as videos! Hina Khan is a popular television actress who became a household name after she played the lead character of Akshara in Star Plus’s long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a period of eight years.

Hina Khan then participated in reality show Bigg Boss in the 11th season and emerged as the first runner-up in the controversial reality show. Hina Khan was also the first runner up in Khatron Ke Khiladi which is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Hina Khan later featured in a Punjabi music video titled Bhasoodi. She is also one of the highest paid small screen celebrities.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More