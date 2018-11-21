Hina Khan photos: Hina Khan who is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photos from a recent photo shoot. In a hot red coloured suit, Khan looked stunning as she shared her bridal avatar picture.

Hina Khan photos: Well, we all are curious to know what is the next project Hina Khan is going to surprise her fans with. The lady who has been practising how to ride a motorbike quite often posts her bike-riding videos on social media. Recently, Khan who has already set the internet on fire with her killer looks and adorable videos, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful bridal avatar photos. This is not for the first time that our gorgeous lady who is also known as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, treated her fans in the mid-week with her stunning pictures.

Smoky eyes with red lipstick, Hina Khan’s beautiful jewellery is making the outfit look more beautiful. Well, all ready to walk down the aisle, Hina Khan simply made the outfit look more graceful and stunning. This not it! Khan also posted her series of photos in a purple dress that made her look stunning as always. Well, we all know our gorgeous diva is a fashion icon of television and never misses a chance to make her outfit look more stunning on her. Stealing the hearts of over 3.9 million fans on social media, Hina Khan simply slayed like a diva in her latest bridal avatar and here’s the proof to it.

Well, Hina Khan also posted a beautiful photo in her casuals. In blue top and jeans, Hina Khan looked stunning as she posed for a picture. With over 146,692 likes on her latest post, Hina Khan has set the internet on fire with her looks. Take a look at the stunning photos:

