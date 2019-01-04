Hina Khan Instagram photos: TV star Hina Khan once again hit headlines on Friday, January 4, when she uploaded a very hot photo, in which the diva was seen wearing a very different outfit, that consisted of black separates. The diva has been lately hitting a lot of headlines following her participation in Ekta Kapoor's most famous TV soap-titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Hina Khan Instagram photos: TV star Hina Khan once again hit headlines on Friday, January 4, when she uploaded a very hot photo, in which the diva was seen wearing a very different outfit, that consisted of black separates. She completed the look with black high heels and of course, class makeup added more beauty to it. Her expression in the photo was the main highlight of the photo.

The diva has been lately hitting a lot of headlines following her participation in Ekta Kapoor’s most famous TV soap-titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. A day before she uploaded a picture in which she posted her latest photo shoot and the hottie looked terribly hot.

On the work front, the diva is currently playing the role of a villain in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Meanwhile, before the shooting, the hottie took a break and mainly purportedly concentered on the body.

She is also famous for posting intense workout videos, photos on her official Instagram page, which has innumerable followers.

Meanwhile, the diva recently also congratulated Bigg Boss season 12 winner Dipika Kakar after the latter won the prize money of Rs 50 Lakh and a trophy.

She expressed love and wishes to the winner. However, to avoid controversies, she said she would not talk about Bigg Boss and its contestants.

