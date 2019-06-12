Hina Khan magazine cover shoot: Hina Khan has shared a post on Instagram in which she appeared on the cover page of a magazine. The actress has shared the same picture before on Instagram. Recently, she was seen at the Cannes Festival 2019.

Hina Khan magazine covershoot: Telly diva Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share the picture of a magazine on which she appeared on the cover page. In the picture, she can be seen wearing fishnet stockings. She styled these stockings with shorts, a white shirt, and a blue sweater. To this, she kept her hair straight. The diva has shared the same photos on Instagram before.

On asking about how she handles trolls on the social media in an interview with a leading daily, the actress said she thinks she let them win if they take a toll on her. She has been taught to keep her calm and maintain her graciousness no matter what and she truly believes in karma. What comes around goes around, so she would rather keep her slate clean and just let her hard work speak for itself.

In a recent incident, the actress was trolled for walking at the red carpet with Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others at the Cannes Festival 2019. Many thought that she shouldn’t have as she is not one of them. However, she left the fans stunned with her looks and graciousness. The actress matched perfectly well with other celebrities.

Take a look at her cover shoot here:

Hina Khan started her career from the television screen, where she earned a number of fans owing to her acting skills and portraying the character of India’s best Bahu. The actress was next seen in Bigg Boss.

The actress now has a fuming number of five million followers on social media.

