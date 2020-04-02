After sweating it out in the balcony of her building, Television actor Hina Khan recently shared pictures from her midnight workout session. Take a look—

When it comes to being an allrounder, who can beat the charm and talent of Tele actor Hina Khan. This won’t be wrong to say that Hina Khan is a true Sher khan as she has always proved herself and misses no chance of astonishing her fans with her talent. From her acting to her off-screen grace, Hina Khan is the master of all jacks and even after a complete lockdown in the entire country, the diva is making the most of her quarantine time at home.

From making sketches, interacting with her friends over video calls, making informative videos to sharing how her family is dealing with coronavirus outbreak by taking proper precautions, Hina Khan’s Instagram profile is an evidence of how she is spending her self-quarantine. Now, hours back, the hottie shared a picture from her midnight workout. When her fans were preparing to sleep, Hina Khan was busy sweating it out and astonished her fans by sharing a picture.

Dressed in a pink bralette and orange shorts, Hina Khan looks smoking hot flaunting her perfect curves and abs. While this is not the first time when Hina Khan is sharing photos from her home workout sessions, some days back, the Hacked actress shared photos while doing exercises in the balcony of her building.

On the work front, after appearing in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, Hina Khan did her Bollywood debut by appearing in Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked which is a psychological thriller with costars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. Further, she will also be seen in Smartphone and Lines.

