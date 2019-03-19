Hina Khan Nia Sharma photos: Television beauties Hina Khan and Nia Sharma's latest Instagram photos have set social media on fire! Nia Sharma is looking stunning in a pink dress and Hina Khan is looking magical in a white gown!

Hina Khan Nia Sharma photos: Popular television actresses Nia Sharma and Hina Khan’s latest pictures on photo-sharing app Instagram have set the Internet on fire! While Hina Khan is looking stunning in a white gown, Nia Sharma is looking breathtaking in a baby pink dress. Hina Khan, who is currently playing the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has a massive fan following across the country. Nia Sharma, on the other hand, is seen in Colors TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan and is also known for her bold avatar and performance in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic-thriller web-series Twisted and Twisted 2.

Nia Sharma has previously worked in several television shows such as Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, The Player, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Nayi Soch Ki Talaash Aamir Ke Saath, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Jamai Raja, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among many others. She has also participated in many reality television shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah, Box Cricket League 1, Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung, among many others.

She is one of the most popular television actresses and a social media sensation! Hina Khan, on the other hand, shot to fame after playing the lead role of Akshara Singhania in Star Plus’s long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for more than 8 years and later gained more popularity after participating in a popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss in its 11th season.

Hina Khan emerged as the first runner-up on the show which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Hina Khan has also been a participant on reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in its 8th season and is one of the highest paid television actresses in the Indian television industry.

Both Nia Sharma and Nia Sharma keep sharing their sultry and hot photos on their Instagram accounts which take social media by storm!

