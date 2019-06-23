A recent interaction on Twitter has revealed something big. Recently, during a question and answer round, a fan asked Hina Khan whether she has unfollowed Luv Tyagi. To which, the actor replied that she hasn't unfollowed anyone, someone else has blocked her. Read the entire details here:

Television queen Hina Khan is among the hottest actors who miss no chance of impressing her fans with her stunning attires and ravishing look. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and leaves no moment of updating her fans with her upgrades. Recently, while replying to one of her fans on social media, the actor opened up with something big. In a question and answer session, one of Hina Khan’s fan asked her if she has unfollowed her Bigg Boss friend Luv Tyagi. To which the actor replied, she hadn’t unfollowed anyone, rather someone has blocked her.

She also revealed that just like her fans, she is also curious to know the reason behind this. She also revealed that for her this chapter was closed long back. Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi were best buddies inside Bigg Boss house. They were not only known for their friendship goals, they always stood up for each other in every thick and thin during the show. But now it seems that this friendship chapter has registered itself in history.

Hina Khan has been making headlines for quite some time. The actor recently did her Cannes debut at French Riveria for launching the poster of her short film Lines. At the festival, Hina was dressed in a silver gown and walked with full confidence at the red carpet.

I haven’t unfollowed anyone.. I wudnt do that ever.. someone has apparently blocked me🤣 just like you I am clueless 😬😬 I always wish well for others and will always do.. This chapter is over for me long back.. https://t.co/r0X4pQlMxg — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) June 21, 2019

Talking about the short film. Hina will play the role of a Muslim girl Nazia who faces a lot of problems and troubles in her life. Hina Khan in an interview revealed that Lines is very special to her as this is her first film and she is emotionally attached to it. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and is written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. Further, it is produced by Zeba Sajid and Rahat Kazmi.

