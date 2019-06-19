Hina Khan photo: Television actress Hina Khan, who won millions of hearts with her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, has stormed the Internet with her latest photo!

Hina Khan photo: Former Bigg Boss contestant and television actress Hina Khan has been giving us major fashion goals with her amazing style statements and experiments. After storming the Internet with her sexy and sultry Instagram photos, the diva has now been breaking the Internet with her stylish airport look!

Hina Khan was recently snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport and she is seen dressed in a sexy white net jumpsuit with yellow stilettos and yellow shades. Her hair bun and the innocent smile is to die for! Soon after the photo was shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, the picture has taken over the Internet.

Hina Khan was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the role of iconic vamp Komolika. Fans loved her as Komolika and how she perfectly stepped into the shoes of Urvashi Dholakia for one of the most iconic television characters.

Hina Khan shot to fame and became a household name after she played the lead role in Star Plus’s longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for more than 8 long years.

She then participated in the 11th season of popular Indian controversial reality show Bigg Boss in which she emerged as the first runner-up.

Hina Khan has a huge fan following on social media platforms and keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on Instagram which break the Internet in no time. Hina Khan is one of the highest paid television actresses.

