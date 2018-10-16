Indian television beauty Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest looks. The stunning lady will be seen essaying the famous role of Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The promo from Ekta Kapoor's KZK2 has already set the internet on fire and now the lady has a treat for her fans.

Television beauty Hina Khan never misses a chance to make her fans feel special. The lady who is known as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently took to her official Instagram account to share a series of pictures. The most gorgeous lady was seen wearing a golden-orange coloured Indian outfit. With a subtle makeup and golden dropping earrings, Hina Khan made sure that she carried the outfit in the best way possible. Khan even thanked Ahmedabad for the love she received from the city. Hina Khan was in Ahmedabad to attend Navratri event on Sunday, October 14.

Well, the beauty even showing off her half-tied bun and smoky eyes with a beautiful ring. Hina Khan’s beautiful photos are a treat to watch her latest post is the proof. With copper embroidered on orange and golden coloured kurta. Her 3.7 million followers on social media made sure that they pour out their love to her by liking her post in a majority. Take a look at the stunning photos of Hina Khan that she posted on her official account.

The lady few days back set the internet on fire with her looks. Well, we were not surprised to know that she is going to essay the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The exciting part of the promo was her killer looks. With smoky eyes and backless black coloured choli, she simply slayed in her new avatar. With silver jewellery and curled locks, the beauty looks super hot in the video. Apparently, Khan will be essaying the role of a famous vampire from Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More