Hina Khan always has something for her fans, she never fails to amuse her fans with her latest grabs and fashion sense. Recently the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and that too twinning. It’s not a hidden fact that the 2 are madly in love with each other. Jaiswal had even proposed to the actress on live television inside the Bigg Boss 11, where Hina was a contestant.

The couple was spotted in matching dress combination where Hina donned a black dress with a red scarf belt and white sneakers while her boyfriend wore a red leather jacket along with a black t-shirt, jeans and silver sneakers. Both were looking impressive with her twinning skills.

Recently, she took the social media by storm after she uploaded a series of pictures donning a golden-orange coloured Indian dress. Hina from time to time makes sure that her fans pour love to her by liking her post in a majority. Take a look at the stunning photos of Hina Khan that she posted on her official account.

As she takes the internet by storm, she’s all set to put Indian television on fire. Hina Khan will be essaying the infamous role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Recently a promo was released and the exciting part was her killer looks. With smoky eyes and backless black coloured choli, she simply slayed in her new avatar. With silver jewellery and curled locks, the beauty looks super hot in the video.

