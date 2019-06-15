Hina Khan photo: Television queen Hina Khan is one of the sexiest actresses in the Indian television industry and her latest Instagram photos have been breaking the Internet!

Hina Khan photo: Hina Khan is one of the most sensational, sexy, popular and highest paid television actresses who won millions of hearts with her breathtaking performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s hit television daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Hina Khan’s portrayal as a vamp in the show was highly applauded and fans were very disappointed after she quit the show due to her commitment to her upcoming Bollywood movie which is being helmed by Vikram Bhatt. However, Hina Khan’s Instagram account is what turns up the heat on social media as she keeps sharing her hot and sexy pictures on the photo-sharing app.

Her latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy blue and white Indo-western attire will take your breath away! Hina Khan’s photo has been breaking the Internet and fans are loving her sexy and sultry avatar!

Hina Khan is a former Bigg Boss contestant as well. She participated in the 11th season of the controversial reality show and emerged as the first runner-up. Hina Khan has millions of followers on Instagram and she keeps sharing hot and sexy Instagram photos as well as videos which set the Internet ablaze.

Hina Khan worked in Star Plus’s popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 years and played the lead role which made her a household name in India.

Hina Khan recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival as well and her red carpet look was loved by fans!

