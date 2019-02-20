Hina Khan photos: Former Bigg Boss 11 runner-up and social media sensation Hina Khan never fails to turn up the heat with her sultry and stunning Instagram photos as well as videos! These 10 photos of the television queen are too hot to handle!

The Komolika of the small screen, Hina Khan has been the talk of the town ever since she has been impressing fans with her breathtaking performance in Ekta Kapoor’s popular romantic saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina Khan stepped into the role of Urvashi Dholakia and has been playing the iconic role of Komolika in the show which has been topping the TRP chart for the past several months! Hina Khan is very experimental with her looks and never fails to impress fans with her stunning avatars both on and off screen.

Hina Khan is also a fitness freak and keeps sharing her workout photos and videos on her official Instagram account which are loved by her thousands and millions of fans! The diva became a household name after she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania in Star Plus’s long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over 8 years. Hina Khan became more popular after participating in the 11th season of Bigg Boss which is one of the most popular and controversial Indian television reality show.

Hina Khan has a massive fan following on social media and we get you 10 of her sexy photos which are too hot to handle, have a look!

