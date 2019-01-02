Television beauty Hina Khan is well-known for her gorgeous avatars. The diva has her social media accounts full of astonishing photos. Dazzling in the sexiest outfits, Hina Khan manages to create a buzz every time she posts photos of her. Hina Khan rose to fame with her stints in Star Plus's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

and later gained huge popularity when she appeared in Bigg Boss season 11 and bagged the position of the 1st runner-up.

Hina Khan has been hogging headlines these days for her Bollywood debut with Farida Jalal. The hottie recently left everyone breathless with her sultry avatar as Komolika in the second instalment of love saga Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The lady is one of the most popular actors of the small screen and bags a huge fan base of over 4.2 million on Instagram.

Well, all these years Hina has been swaying fans with a lot of stunning stills but few of them melted the most hearts. Opinion might differ, but Hina Khan is loved by her fans whenever she carried black. The all-time slayer has a number of photos donning a black outfit, looking hot as ever. On the special occasion of a new start with a new year, we have brought of these photos for Hina Khan lovers! Take a look yourself:

