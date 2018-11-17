Hina Khan photos: Popular TV actor Hina Khan, who has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans, on Saturday, shared her new picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram. Hina Khan is currently working in Ekta Kapoor's ongoing daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina Khan's appearances in the reality shows like Bigg Boss and Fear Factor gave a lot of mileage to her career and thanks to her followers, her latest Instagram picture is trending on the Internet.

Television queen Hina Khan, who has been ruling the small screen with her hot looks and great acting skills, on Saturday, shared her new picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram. Hina Khan has been playing the character of Komolika in the ongoing daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is one of the most popular names in the TV industry and had made her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata hai show. In the latest picture, Hina Khan was wearing a white and blue color dress with cute oval shape black frame specs. She was just looking winsome in this picture, which was shared and liked by thousands of her fans. Hina took to her Instagram story to share a stunning picture in specs and she was looking just aww.

Hina Khan’s appearances in the reality shows like Bigg Boss and Fear Factor gave a lot of mileage to her career and she won the hearts of millions of fans. This was not the first time that actor has posting such mesmerising pictures on the social networking sites. The TV style icon looks stunning most of the times and carries a different style statement. Either her monokini bikini pictures in Maldives or family photos from London, Hina Khan looks perfect and in all of them.

