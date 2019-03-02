Hina Khan photos: Television actor Hina Khan, who is currently essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is turning heads with her latest look on Instagram. In her latest post, Hina can be seen donning a black pantsuit. The photos of her look from the night are taking social media by storm.

Hina Khan photos: A known face in the television industry, a style influencer and a charming personality, she is none other than Hina Khan. Having completed a decade in telly space, Hina has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans. Being a style influencer, Hina never misses an opportunity to share her latest photos on her official Instagram account and this time is no different. On Friday, March 1, the actor attended an award function and the photos of her look from the night are taking social media by storm.

In the photos shared on her official Instagram account, Hina can be seen donning a black blazer with a statement yellow collar paired with low slit pants and black heels. To complete her look, Hina opted for statement earrings and tied her hair in a low bun. For her makeup, she kept it minimal and raised the oomph meter with a mauve lipstick.

With more than 4 million on Instagram, Hina keeps treating her fans with her stunning photos. Be it an ethnic attire or a western dress, Hina aces the style game and manages to grab headlines with her trend-setting looks. As a result of which, she has built a massive and loyal fanbase on and off social media.

Professionally, Hina is currently essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She made her acting debut with Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and emerged as the first runner up of reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

https://dai.ly/x73cza4

