Hina Khan photos: Television actor Hina Khan is charming the audience with her impeccable style this festive season. On the occasion of Diwali, Hina took to social media to share her latest photos in which she looks stunning in an Indo-western outfit. As she impresses everyone with her style statement, the diva is proving everyone that she is the perfect choice for Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika.

Television actor Hina Khan is a stunner and she knows it. As she continues to charm the fans with her glamorous avatar on-screen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the diva is making a style statement on social media with her gorgeous Diwali attire. In the photos shared by Hina on her official Instagram account, the gorgeous lady can be seen donning a pink off-shoulder indo-western outfit with silver and golden motifs printed on the top.

Completing the look, Hina paired the outfit with matching juttis, golden earrings, a small bindi and kept her hair in a sleek bun. To amp up the look, her simple yet glowing makeup is giving all the leading ladies of Television industry a run for their money. Needless to say, Hina looks gorgeous in the photos and is definitely looking a patakhaa this Diwali.

In the photos, the television queen can also be seen posing with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, who supported her constantly during her journey in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 11. Sharing the photos on social media, Hina wished everyone a very Happy Diwali. So far, the photos have garnered 145, 590 likes and the count is increasing every passing minute. With this, her fans and followers cannot stop complimenting her stunning looks in the comment section.

On the professional front, Hina Khan made her acting debut with Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and won hearts with her much-loved character Akshara. Later, she participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss Season 11 and emerged as the runner up of the show. Currently, the actor is garnering compliments for reprising the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay effortlessly.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More